Dredging Works Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Dredging is the operation of removing material from one part of the water environment and relocating it to another. In all but a few situations the excavation is undertaken by specialist floating plant, known as a dredger. Dredging is carried out in many different locations and for many different purposes, but the main objectives are usually to recover material that has some value or use, or to create a greater depth of water.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Dredging Works in Global, including the following market information:
Global Dredging Works Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Dredging Works market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Capital Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Dredging Works include Boskalis, Van Oord, Jan De Nul Group, DEME, Hyundai Engineering & Construction, Penta Ocean Construction, China Harbor Engineering, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and Toa Corporation. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Dredging Works companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Dredging Works Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Dredging Works Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Capital
Coastal Protection
Maintenance
Rivers&Lakes
Global Dredging Works Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Dredging Works Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Government Organizations
Private Organizations
Mining & Energy Companies
Oil & Gas Companies
Other
Global Dredging Works Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Dredging Works Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Dredging Works revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Dredging Works revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Boskalis
Van Oord
Jan De Nul Group
DEME
Hyundai Engineering & Construction
Penta Ocean Construction
China Harbor Engineering
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock
Toa Corporation
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Dredging Works Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Dredging Works Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Dredging Works Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Dredging Works Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Dredging Works Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Dredging Works Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Dredging Works Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Dredging Works Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Dredging Works Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Dredging Works Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dredging Works Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Dredging Works Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dredging Works Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Dredging Works Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Capital
