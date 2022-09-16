Aluminum Alloy Casting Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Aluminum Alloy Casting market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Aluminum Alloy Casting market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Die Casting
Permanent Mold Casting
Others
Segment by Application
Automotive
Industrial
Building
Others
By Company
Alcoa
Dynacast International
Gibbs Die Casting
Endurance Technologies
Ryobi Limited
Aluminum Corporation of China Limited
Alcast Technologies
Consolidated Metco
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Aluminum Alloy Casting Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Aluminum Alloy Casting Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Die Casting
1.2.3 Permanent Mold Casting
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Aluminum Alloy Casting Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Automotive
1.3.3 Industrial
1.3.4 Building
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Aluminum Alloy Casting Production
2.1 Global Aluminum Alloy Casting Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Aluminum Alloy Casting Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Aluminum Alloy Casting Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Aluminum Alloy Casting Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Aluminum Alloy Casting Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Aluminum Alloy Casting Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Aluminum Alloy Casting Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Aluminum Alloy Casting Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Aluminum Alloy Casting Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Aluminum Alloy Casting Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Aluminum Alloy Casting Sales by Region (2017-2022)
