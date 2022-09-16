Uncategorized

SBS Waterproofing Membrane Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore2 hours ago
1 1 minute read

SBS Waterproofing Membrane market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global SBS Waterproofing Membrane market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Fiberlass Reinforced (G Type)

Polyster Reinforced (PY Type)

Segment by Application

Residential

Commercial

By Company

Johns Manville

MBTechnology

GAF

Baumerk

PlatinumRoofing.ca Ltd .

BITUGULF (IIC)

Fuhua Waterproofing Technology Co.

Weifang Tianyuan Waterproof Material Co., Ltd.

Soprema

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 SBS Waterproofing Membrane Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global SBS Waterproofing Membrane Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Fiberlass Reinforced (G Type)
1.2.3 Polyster Reinforced (PY Type)
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global SBS Waterproofing Membrane Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Residential
1.3.3 Commercial
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global SBS Waterproofing Membrane Production
2.1 Global SBS Waterproofing Membrane Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global SBS Waterproofing Membrane Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global SBS Waterproofing Membrane Production by Region
2.3.1 Global SBS Waterproofing Membrane Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global SBS Waterproofing Membrane Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global SBS Waterproofing Membrane Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global SBS Waterproofing Membrane Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global SBS Waterproofing Membrane Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global SBS Waterproofing Membrane Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global SBS Waterproofing Membrane Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global SBS Waterproofing Membrane Sales by Region (

CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore2 hours ago
1 1 minute read
Photo of grandresearchstore

grandresearchstore

Related Articles

2022-2027 Global and Regional Inductive Charging Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

July 1, 2022

Electronic Flight Bag Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2028 | UTC Aerospace Systems, International Flight Support (IFS), Astronautics, Boeing, CMC Electronics

December 14, 2021

Nitric Acid Market Size by Manufactures, Development Trends, Competitive Landscape Analysis and Forecast to 2024

January 24, 2022

Global Building Automation Systems (BAS) Market 2022-28 By Key Players: Honeywell International,Johnson Controls,Siemens AG,Delta Controls,Robert Bosch GmbH,Carrier Corporation,Schneider Electric SE,Performance Mechanical Group,Novar,Trane

February 2, 2022
Back to top button