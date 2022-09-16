Patient Experience Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Patient Experience Software in Global, including the following market information:

Global Patient Experience Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Patient Experience Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Interactive Patient Care Systems (IPC) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Patient Experience Software include Epic MyChart Bedside, Spok, Access Care Planning (formerly Mobizio), Getwell, athenaCoordinator, eClinicalWorks, SimplePractice, Luma Health and Allscripts, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Patient Experience Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Patient Experience Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Patient Experience Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Interactive Patient Care Systems (IPC)

Patient Case Management

Patient Engagement

Patient Relationship Management (PRM)

Global Patient Experience Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Patient Experience Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Health Systems

Global Patient Experience Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Patient Experience Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Patient Experience Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Patient Experience Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Epic MyChart Bedside

Spok

Access Care Planning (formerly Mobizio)

Getwell

athenaCoordinator

eClinicalWorks

SimplePractice

Luma Health

Allscripts

ChiroTouch

Phreesia

DrChrono

SoftClinic

Solutionreach

WebPT

RevenueWell

Weave

Salesforce Health Cloud

patientNOW

PracticeSuite

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Patient Experience Software Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Patient Experience Software Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Patient Experience Software Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Patient Experience Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Patient Experience Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Patient Experience Software Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Patient Experience Software Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Patient Experience Software Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Patient Experience Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Patient Experience Software Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Patient Experience Software Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Patient Experience Software Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Patient Experience Softw

