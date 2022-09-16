Mobile Event Apps Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Mobile Event Apps in Global, including the following market information:
Global Mobile Event Apps Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Mobile Event Apps market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cloud Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Mobile Event Apps include CrowdCompass, Whova, EventMobi, Attendify, SpotMe, Socio, DoubleDutch, Certain Touchpoint and Yapp, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Mobile Event Apps companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Mobile Event Apps Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Mobile Event Apps Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cloud Based
Web Based
Global Mobile Event Apps Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Mobile Event Apps Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Large Enterprises
SMEs
Global Mobile Event Apps Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Mobile Event Apps Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Mobile Event Apps revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Mobile Event Apps revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
CrowdCompass
Whova
EventMobi
Attendify
SpotMe
Socio
DoubleDutch
Certain Touchpoint
Yapp
PheedLoop
Eventory
LineUpr
Guidebook
Meeting Application
Core-apps
Aventri
EventPilot
Eventfuel.io
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Mobile Event Apps Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Mobile Event Apps Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Mobile Event Apps Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Mobile Event Apps Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Mobile Event Apps Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Mobile Event Apps Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Mobile Event Apps Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Mobile Event Apps Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Mobile Event Apps Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Mobile Event Apps Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mobile Event Apps Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Mobile Event Apps Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mobile Event Apps Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Mobile Event Apps Market Size Markets,
