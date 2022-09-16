Training Management Systems Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Training Management Systems in Global, including the following market information:
Global Training Management Systems Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Training Management Systems market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cloud Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Training Management Systems include GoToTraining, PowerDMS, TalentLMS, Trainual, Arlo, TrackWise, Administrate, EnterpriseAxis and Intertek Alchemy, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Training Management Systems companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Training Management Systems Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Training Management Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cloud Based
Web Based
Global Training Management Systems Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Training Management Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Large Enterprises
SMEs
Global Training Management Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Training Management Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Training Management Systems revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Training Management Systems revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
GoToTraining
PowerDMS
TalentLMS
Trainual
Arlo
TrackWise
Administrate
EnterpriseAxis
Intertek Alchemy
Learn Amp
NovigoTMS
TrainingToday
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Training Management Systems Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Training Management Systems Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Training Management Systems Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Training Management Systems Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Training Management Systems Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Training Management Systems Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Training Management Systems Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Training Management Systems Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Training Management Systems Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Training Management Systems Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Training Management Systems Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Training Management Systems Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Training Management Syst
