Medical Office EMR & EHR Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical Office EMR & EHR Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Medical Office EMR & EHR Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Medical Office EMR & EHR Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
EMR(Electronic Medical Records) Software Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Medical Office EMR & EHR Software include Centricity EMR, Practice Fusion, ClearCare, WebPT, eClinicalWorks, NextGen Healthcare, Intergy EHR, NueMD and athenaClinicals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Medical Office EMR & EHR Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Medical Office EMR & EHR Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Medical Office EMR & EHR Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
EMR(Electronic Medical Records) Software
EHR(Electronic Health Records) Software
Global Medical Office EMR & EHR Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Medical Office EMR & EHR Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals
Insuarance Company
Patients
Other
Global Medical Office EMR & EHR Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Medical Office EMR & EHR Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Medical Office EMR & EHR Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Medical Office EMR & EHR Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Centricity EMR
Practice Fusion
ClearCare
WebPT
eClinicalWorks
NextGen Healthcare
Intergy EHR
NueMD
athenaClinicals
Allscripts Professional EHR
Kareo EHR
Medisoft
RevolutionEHR
PulseEHR
CareLogic
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Medical Office EMR & EHR Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Medical Office EMR & EHR Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Medical Office EMR & EHR Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Medical Office EMR & EHR Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Medical Office EMR & EHR Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Medical Office EMR & EHR Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Medical Office EMR & EHR Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Medical Office EMR & EHR Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Medical Office EMR & EHR Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Medical Office EMR & EHR Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Office EMR & EHR Software Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Medical Office EMR & EHR Software Companies
