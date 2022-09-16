Global Aircraft AFP and ATL Composites Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Aircraft AFP and ATL Composites market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Aircraft AFP and ATL Composites market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Glass Fiber Composites
Carbon Fiber Composites
Aramid Fiber Composites
Segment by Application
General Aviation
Helicopter
Military Aircraft
Others
By Company
Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs
Premium Aerotec
Kawasaki Heavy Industries
Leonardo
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
Boeing
Airbus
GKN
Bombardier
Production by Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Aircraft AFP and ATL Composites Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Aircraft AFP and ATL Composites Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Glass Fiber Composites
1.2.3 Carbon Fiber Composites
1.2.4 Aramid Fiber Composites
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Aircraft AFP and ATL Composites Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 General Aviation
1.3.3 Helicopter
1.3.4 Military Aircraft
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Aircraft AFP and ATL Composites Production
2.1 Global Aircraft AFP and ATL Composites Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Aircraft AFP and ATL Composites Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Aircraft AFP and ATL Composites Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Aircraft AFP and ATL Composites Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Aircraft AFP and ATL Composites Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 Asia-Pacific
3 Global Aircraft AFP and ATL Composites Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Aircraft AFP and ATL Composites Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Aircraft AFP and ATL Composites Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Aircraft AFP and ATL Composites Revenue by Region: 201
