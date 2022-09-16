Drone Mapping Service Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Drone Mapping Service in Global, including the following market information:
Global Drone Mapping Service Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Drone Mapping Service market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
2D Mapping Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Drone Mapping Service include Hemav, Measure, Terra Drone, IDENTIFIED TECHNOLOGIES, THE SKY GUYS, Dronitech, Multivista, FlyGuys and Propeller Aero, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Drone Mapping Service companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Drone Mapping Service Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Drone Mapping Service Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
2D Mapping
3D Mapping
Global Drone Mapping Service Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Drone Mapping Service Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Architecture
Environment
Engineering
Agriculture
Others
Global Drone Mapping Service Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Drone Mapping Service Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Drone Mapping Service revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Drone Mapping Service revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Hemav
Measure
Terra Drone
IDENTIFIED TECHNOLOGIES
THE SKY GUYS
Dronitech
Multivista
FlyGuys
Propeller Aero
FlyWorx
Wingtra
MOV.AI
ATKINS
Propeller
Equinox's Drones
ProAerial Media
Queensland
Rocketmine
GEO Jobe
FairFleet
Hivemapper
Terrabotics
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Drone Mapping Service Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Drone Mapping Service Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Drone Mapping Service Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Drone Mapping Service Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Drone Mapping Service Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Drone Mapping Service Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Drone Mapping Service Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Drone Mapping Service Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Drone Mapping Service Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Drone Mapping Service Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Drone Mapping Service Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Drone Mapping Service Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Drone Mapping Service Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by
