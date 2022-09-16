Global Prestressed Steel Strand Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Prestressed Steel Strand market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Prestressed Steel Strand market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Bare PC Strand

Grease Filled PC Strand

Wax Filled PC Strand

Others

Segment by Application

Bridges

Buildings

Nuclear Reactors

Others

By Company

Insteel

Sumiden

Strand-tech Martin

Tata Steel

Siam Industrial Wire

Southern PC

Tycsa PSC

Kiswire

Fapricela

Gulf Steel Strands

ASLAK

AL-FAISAL STEEL

Xinhua Metal

Tianjin Metallurgical

Hengli

Hengxing

Fasten

Huaxin

Hunan Xianghui

Silvery Dragon

Shengte

Fuxing Keji

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

