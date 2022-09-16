Uncategorized

Global Robo-advisory Service Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Robo-advisory Service market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Robo-advisory Service market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Investment Advisors

 

Wealth Management

 

Retirement Planning

Tax-loss Harvesting

Segment by Application

Banking

Financial Services

Insurance

By Company

Betterment LLC

Wealthfront Corporation

The Vanguard Group, Inc.

Charles Schwab & Co., Inc.

BlackRock, Inc. (FutureAdvisor)

FMR LLC (Fidelity Go)

Roboadviso

M1 Holdings Inc.

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Table of content

1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Robo-advisory Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Investment Advisors
1.2.3 Wealth Management
1.2.4 Retirement Planning
1.2.5 Tax-loss Harvesting
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Robo-advisory Service Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Banking
1.3.3 Financial Services
1.3.4 Insurance
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Robo-advisory Service Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Robo-advisory Service Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Robo-advisory Service Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Robo-advisory Service Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Robo-advisory Service Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Robo-advisory Service Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Robo-advisory Service Industry Trends
2.3.2 Robo-advisory Service Market Drivers
2.3.3 Robo-advisory Service Market Challenges
2.3.4 Robo-advisory Service Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Robo-advisory Service Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Robo-advisory Service Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Robo-advisory Service Revenue Market Share by Players (201

 

