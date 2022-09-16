Global Digital Transformation in the Oil and Gas Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Digital Transformation in the Oil and Gas market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Digital Transformation in the Oil and Gas market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Big Data/Analytics and Cloud Computing
Internet of Things (IoT)
Artificial Intelligence
Industrial Control Systems (PLC, SCADA, HMI, DCS etc.)
Extended Reality (AR, VR and MR)
Field Devices (Sensors, Motors, VFD etc.)
Segment by Application
Upstream
Midstream
Downstream
By Company
Schneider Electric SE
Rockwell Automation Inc.
Honeywell International Inc.
ABB Ltd.
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
Siemens AG
Omron Corporation
Yokogawa Electric Corporation
Fanuc Corporation
WFS Technologies Ltd
Magseis Fairfield ASA
Rohrback Cosasco Systems, Inc
IBM Corporation
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Digital Transformation in the Oil and Gas Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Big Data/Analytics and Cloud Computing
1.2.3 Internet of Things (IoT)
1.2.4 Artificial Intelligence
1.2.5 Industrial Control Systems (PLC, SCADA, HMI, DCS etc.)
1.2.6 Extended Reality (AR, VR and MR)
1.2.7 Field Devices (Sensors, Motors, VFD etc.)
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Digital Transformation in the Oil and Gas Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Upstream
1.3.3 Midstream
1.3.4 Downstream
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Digital Transformation in the Oil and Gas Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Digital Transformation in the Oil and Gas Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Digital Transformation in the Oil and Gas Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Digital Transformation in the Oil and Gas Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Digital Transformation in the Oil and Gas Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Digital Transformation in the Oil and Gas Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Digital Transformation in the Oil and Gas Industry Trends
2.3.2 Digital Transformation in the Oil and Gas Market Drivers
