Uncategorized

Global Digital Transformation in the Oil and Gas Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Digital Transformation in the Oil and Gas market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Digital Transformation in the Oil and Gas market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Big Data/Analytics and Cloud Computing

 

Internet of Things (IoT)

 

Artificial Intelligence

Industrial Control Systems (PLC, SCADA, HMI, DCS etc.)

Extended Reality (AR, VR and MR)

Field Devices (Sensors, Motors, VFD etc.)

Segment by Application

Upstream

Midstream

Downstream

By Company

Schneider Electric SE

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

ABB Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Siemens AG

Omron Corporation

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Fanuc Corporation

WFS Technologies Ltd

Magseis Fairfield ASA

Rohrback Cosasco Systems, Inc

IBM Corporation

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Table of content

1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Digital Transformation in the Oil and Gas Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Big Data/Analytics and Cloud Computing
1.2.3 Internet of Things (IoT)
1.2.4 Artificial Intelligence
1.2.5 Industrial Control Systems (PLC, SCADA, HMI, DCS etc.)
1.2.6 Extended Reality (AR, VR and MR)
1.2.7 Field Devices (Sensors, Motors, VFD etc.)
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Digital Transformation in the Oil and Gas Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Upstream
1.3.3 Midstream
1.3.4 Downstream
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Digital Transformation in the Oil and Gas Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Digital Transformation in the Oil and Gas Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Digital Transformation in the Oil and Gas Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Digital Transformation in the Oil and Gas Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Digital Transformation in the Oil and Gas Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Digital Transformation in the Oil and Gas Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Digital Transformation in the Oil and Gas Industry Trends
2.3.2 Digital Transformation in the Oil and Gas Market Drivers
 

 

