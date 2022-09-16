Global Digital Transformation in Manufacturing Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Digital Transformation in Manufacturing market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Digital Transformation in Manufacturing market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Robotics
IoT
3D Printing and Additive Manufacturing
Cybersecurity
Other
Segment by Application
Upstream
Midstream
Downstream
By Company
Cisco Systems Inc.
Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
IBM Corporation
Siemens AG
SAP SE
Symantec Corporation
Oracle Corporation
Schneider Electric SE
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
General Electric Co.
ABB Ltd
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Digital Transformation in Manufacturing Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Robotics
1.2.3 IoT
1.2.4 3D Printing and Additive Manufacturing
1.2.5 Cybersecurity
1.2.6 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Digital Transformation in Manufacturing Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Upstream
1.3.3 Midstream
1.3.4 Downstream
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Digital Transformation in Manufacturing Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Digital Transformation in Manufacturing Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Digital Transformation in Manufacturing Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Digital Transformation in Manufacturing Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Digital Transformation in Manufacturing Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Digital Transformation in Manufacturing Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Digital Transformation in Manufacturing Industry Trends
2.3.2 Digital Transformation in Manufacturing Market Drivers
2.3.3 Digital Transformation in Manufacturing Market Challenges
2.3.4 Digital Transformation in Manufacturing Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
