Global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Aviation Logistics

Maritime Logistics

Land Logistics

Segment by Application

For Personal

For Business

For Government

By Company

USPS

UPS

Deutsche Post DHL Group

FedEx

Expeditors International (EXPD)

Maersk

Nippon Express & Japan Post

Ryder System

Panalpina

China Post

COSCO

Seino Transportation

Om Logistics Ltd.

SF Expres

BlackBuck

Holisol Logistics

YTO Express

ZTO Express

STO Express

Yunda Express

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Table of content

1 Report Business Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Aviation Logistics

1.2.3 Maritime Logistics

1.2.4 Land Logistics

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 For Personal

1.3.3 For Business

1.3.4 For Government

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Industry Trends

2.3.2 Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Drivers

2.3.3 Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Challenges

2.3.4 Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Courier, Expr

