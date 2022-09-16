Global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Aviation Logistics
Maritime Logistics
Land Logistics
Segment by Application
For Personal
For Business
For Government
By Company
USPS
UPS
Deutsche Post DHL Group
FedEx
Expeditors International (EXPD)
Maersk
Nippon Express & Japan Post
Ryder System
Panalpina
China Post
COSCO
Seino Transportation
Om Logistics Ltd.
SF Expres
BlackBuck
Holisol Logistics
YTO Express
ZTO Express
STO Express
Yunda Express
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Aviation Logistics
1.2.3 Maritime Logistics
1.2.4 Land Logistics
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 For Personal
1.3.3 For Business
1.3.4 For Government
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Industry Trends
2.3.2 Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Drivers
2.3.3 Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Challenges
2.3.4 Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Courier, Expr
