Global High-tech Logistics Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
High-tech Logistics market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global High-tech Logistics market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Transportation
Warehousing and Inventory Management
Value-added Warehousing and Distribution
Segment by Application
Consumer Electronics
Semiconductors
Computers and Peripherals
Telecommunication and Network Equipment
By Company
DB Schenker
Rhenus Logistics
Aramex
DHL Global Forwarding
CH Robinson
AP Moller- Maersk
BLG Logistics
Ceva Logistics
Agility Logistics
Kerry Logistics
DSV Panalpina
Geodis
Kuehne + Nagel
GEFCO Group
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global High-tech Logistics Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Transportation
1.2.3 Warehousing and Inventory Management
1.2.4 Value-added Warehousing and Distribution
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global High-tech Logistics Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Consumer Electronics
1.3.3 Semiconductors
1.3.4 Computers and Peripherals
1.3.5 Telecommunication and Network Equipment
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global High-tech Logistics Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 High-tech Logistics Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 High-tech Logistics Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 High-tech Logistics Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 High-tech Logistics Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 High-tech Logistics Market Dynamics
2.3.1 High-tech Logistics Industry Trends
2.3.2 High-tech Logistics Market Drivers
2.3.3 High-tech Logistics Market Challenges
2.3.4 High-tech Logistics Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top High-tech Logistics Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top High-tech Logistics Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global High-t
