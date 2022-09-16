Global Digital Freight Forwarding Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Digital Freight Forwarding market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Digital Freight Forwarding market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Land
Sea
Air
Segment by Application
Agricultural
Automotive
Beverage
Electronic
Others
By Company
Flexport
Twill
FreightHub
Fleet
InstaFreight
Transporteca
Kontainers
KN Freight Net
Turvo
iContainers
DHL Group
Kuehne + Nagel International AG
Agility Logistics Pvt. Ltd
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Digital Freight Forwarding Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Land
1.2.3 Sea
1.2.4 Air
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Digital Freight Forwarding Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Agricultural
1.3.3 Automotive
1.3.4 Beverage
1.3.5 Electronic
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Digital Freight Forwarding Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Digital Freight Forwarding Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Digital Freight Forwarding Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Digital Freight Forwarding Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Digital Freight Forwarding Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Digital Freight Forwarding Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Digital Freight Forwarding Industry Trends
2.3.2 Digital Freight Forwarding Market Drivers
2.3.3 Digital Freight Forwarding Market Challenges
2.3.4 Digital Freight Forwarding Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Digital Freight Forwarding Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Digital Freight Forwarding Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Digital Freight Forwardi
