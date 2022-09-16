Cytomegalovirus Immune Globulin Intravenous Human (CMV-IGIV) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Intravenous cytomegalovirus immunoglobulin (human) is used to prevent cytomegalovirus disease associated with kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, and heart transplantation. Prophylactic CMV-IGIV should be used in combination with ganciclovir in transplants of these organs other than the kidneys of CMV seropositive donors into seronegative recipients.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Cytomegalovirus Immune Globulin Intravenous Human (CMV-IGIV) in global, including the following market information:
Global Cytomegalovirus Immune Globulin Intravenous Human (CMV-IGIV) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Cytomegalovirus Immune Globulin Intravenous Human (CMV-IGIV) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Cytomegalovirus Immune Globulin Intravenous Human (CMV-IGIV) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Cytomegalovirus Immune Globulin Intravenous Human (CMV-IGIV) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
25 ml Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Cytomegalovirus Immune Globulin Intravenous Human (CMV-IGIV) include CSL, Biotest, Beijing Tiantan Biological Products, Taibang Biologic Group and Shanxi Kangbao Biological Product, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Cytomegalovirus Immune Globulin Intravenous Human (CMV-IGIV) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Cytomegalovirus Immune Globulin Intravenous Human (CMV-IGIV) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Cytomegalovirus Immune Globulin Intravenous Human (CMV-IGIV) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
25 ml
50 ml
100 ml
Global Cytomegalovirus Immune Globulin Intravenous Human (CMV-IGIV) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Cytomegalovirus Immune Globulin Intravenous Human (CMV-IGIV) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hopistial
Clinic
Others
Global Cytomegalovirus Immune Globulin Intravenous Human (CMV-IGIV) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Cytomegalovirus Immune Globulin Intravenous Human (CMV-IGIV) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Cytomegalovirus Immune Globulin Intravenous Human (CMV-IGIV) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Cytomegalovirus Immune Globulin Intravenous Human (CMV-IGIV) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Cytomegalovirus Immune Globulin Intravenous Human (CMV-IGIV) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Cytomegalovirus Immune Globulin Intravenous Human (CMV-IGIV) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
CSL
Biotest
Beijing Tiantan Biological Products
Taibang Biologic Group
Shanxi Kangbao Biological Product
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Cytomegalovirus Immune Globulin Intravenous Human (CMV-IGIV) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Cytomegalovirus Immune Globulin Intravenous Human (CMV-IGIV) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Cytomegalovirus Immune Globulin Intravenous Human (CMV-IGIV) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Cytomegalovirus Immune Globulin Intravenous Human (CMV-IGIV) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Cytomegalovirus Immune Globulin Intravenous Human (CMV-IGIV) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Cytomegalovirus Immune Globulin Intravenous Human (CMV-IGIV) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Cytomegalovirus Immune Globulin Intravenous Human (CMV-IGIV) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Cytomegalovirus Immune Globulin Intravenous Human (CMV-IGIV) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Cytomegalovirus Immune Globulin Intravenous Human (CMV-IGIV) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Cytomegalovirus Immune Globulin Intravenous Human (CMV-IGIV) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Cytomegalovirus Immune Globulin Intravenous Human (CMV-IGIV) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top
