Cytomegalovirus Immune Globulin Intravenous Human (CMV-IGIV) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Intravenous cytomegalovirus immunoglobulin (human) is used to prevent cytomegalovirus disease associated with kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, and heart transplantation. Prophylactic CMV-IGIV should be used in combination with ganciclovir in transplants of these organs other than the kidneys of CMV seropositive donors into seronegative recipients.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cytomegalovirus Immune Globulin Intravenous Human (CMV-IGIV) in global, including the following market information:

Global Cytomegalovirus Immune Globulin Intravenous Human (CMV-IGIV) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Cytomegalovirus Immune Globulin Intravenous Human (CMV-IGIV) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Cytomegalovirus Immune Globulin Intravenous Human (CMV-IGIV) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Cytomegalovirus Immune Globulin Intravenous Human (CMV-IGIV) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

25 ml Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cytomegalovirus Immune Globulin Intravenous Human (CMV-IGIV) include CSL, Biotest, Beijing Tiantan Biological Products, Taibang Biologic Group and Shanxi Kangbao Biological Product, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Cytomegalovirus Immune Globulin Intravenous Human (CMV-IGIV) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cytomegalovirus Immune Globulin Intravenous Human (CMV-IGIV) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Cytomegalovirus Immune Globulin Intravenous Human (CMV-IGIV) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

25 ml

50 ml

100 ml

Global Cytomegalovirus Immune Globulin Intravenous Human (CMV-IGIV) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Cytomegalovirus Immune Globulin Intravenous Human (CMV-IGIV) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hopistial

Clinic

Others

Global Cytomegalovirus Immune Globulin Intravenous Human (CMV-IGIV) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Cytomegalovirus Immune Globulin Intravenous Human (CMV-IGIV) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cytomegalovirus Immune Globulin Intravenous Human (CMV-IGIV) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cytomegalovirus Immune Globulin Intravenous Human (CMV-IGIV) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Cytomegalovirus Immune Globulin Intravenous Human (CMV-IGIV) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Cytomegalovirus Immune Globulin Intravenous Human (CMV-IGIV) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

CSL

Biotest

Beijing Tiantan Biological Products

Taibang Biologic Group

Shanxi Kangbao Biological Product

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cytomegalovirus Immune Globulin Intravenous Human (CMV-IGIV) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Cytomegalovirus Immune Globulin Intravenous Human (CMV-IGIV) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Cytomegalovirus Immune Globulin Intravenous Human (CMV-IGIV) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Cytomegalovirus Immune Globulin Intravenous Human (CMV-IGIV) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Cytomegalovirus Immune Globulin Intravenous Human (CMV-IGIV) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Cytomegalovirus Immune Globulin Intravenous Human (CMV-IGIV) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Cytomegalovirus Immune Globulin Intravenous Human (CMV-IGIV) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Cytomegalovirus Immune Globulin Intravenous Human (CMV-IGIV) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Cytomegalovirus Immune Globulin Intravenous Human (CMV-IGIV) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Cytomegalovirus Immune Globulin Intravenous Human (CMV-IGIV) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Cytomegalovirus Immune Globulin Intravenous Human (CMV-IGIV) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top

