Medical PP Infusion Bottle Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The polypropylene infusion bottle is not easy to break, has good toughness and good mechanical strength, and is easy to transport and use; the sealing performance of the bottle mouth is good, and the welding process is adopted, and there is no leakage of glass bottle infusion caps; the chemical properties are stable, the drug compatibility is good, and the insolubility The particles are 5 times less than the glass bottle infusion; the biaxial stretching process is more transparent than the transparent plastic bottle produced by the extrusion blow method, and the outer cover combined cover with the inner cover plate, isoprene rubber pad and easy-pull ring is used to ensure the sealing Good performance, moderate perforation force, good needle stagnation, can be pressed down, will not drop chips during the puncture process, and the pulling force of the easy-to-pull ring is moderate; when rapid infusion is required, it is suitable for For extrusion infusion, the extrusion port of the container can withstand a pressure of more than 0.5Pa; under the same cleanliness as drug production, self-produced and self-used plastic bottles can ensure no pollution, and the manufacturing process is more in line with GMP requirements.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical PP Infusion Bottle in global, including the following market information:

Global Medical PP Infusion Bottle Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Medical PP Infusion Bottle Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Medical PP Infusion Bottle companies in 2021 (%)

The global Medical PP Infusion Bottle market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Below 50 ml Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Medical PP Infusion Bottle include SSY Group Limited, Gil Pack, Dai Han Pharm, Ilhaplast and Fresenius KABI, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Medical PP Infusion Bottle manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Medical PP Infusion Bottle Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Medical PP Infusion Bottle Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Below 50 ml

50 ml-100 ml

Above 100 ml

Global Medical PP Infusion Bottle Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Medical PP Infusion Bottle Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital

Clinic

Others

Global Medical PP Infusion Bottle Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Medical PP Infusion Bottle Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Medical PP Infusion Bottle revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Medical PP Infusion Bottle revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Medical PP Infusion Bottle sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Medical PP Infusion Bottle sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

SSY Group Limited

Gil Pack

Dai Han Pharm

Ilhaplast

Fresenius KABI

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Medical PP Infusion Bottle Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Medical PP Infusion Bottle Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Medical PP Infusion Bottle Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Medical PP Infusion Bottle Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Medical PP Infusion Bottle Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Medical PP Infusion Bottle Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Medical PP Infusion Bottle Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Medical PP Infusion Bottle Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Medical PP Infusion Bottle Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Medical PP Infusion Bottle Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Medical PP Infusion Bottle Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Medical PP Infusion Bottle Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Medical PP Infusion Bottle Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical PP Infusion Bottle Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Medical PP Infusion Bottle Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical P

