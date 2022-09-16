Digital Diabetes Tools Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Digital Diabetes Tools in Global, including the following market information:

Global Digital Diabetes Tools Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Digital Diabetes Tools market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Medical Devices Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Digital Diabetes Tools include Lifescan, Roche, Medtronic, Ascensia Diabetes Care, TANDEM Diabetes Care, DEXCOM, Social Diabetes, One Drop and H2 Inc, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Digital Diabetes Tools companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Digital Diabetes Tools Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Digital Diabetes Tools Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Medical Devices

Virtual Tools

Global Digital Diabetes Tools Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Digital Diabetes Tools Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital

Clinic

Home

Global Digital Diabetes Tools Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Digital Diabetes Tools Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Digital Diabetes Tools revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Digital Diabetes Tools revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Lifescan

Roche

Medtronic

Ascensia Diabetes Care

TANDEM Diabetes Care

DEXCOM

Social Diabetes

One Drop

H2 Inc

Dottli

Ypsomed

ARKRAY Inc

Insulet Corporation

