3D EP Navigation Systems Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Atrial fibrillation (AF) is the most common sustained cardiac arrhythmia, and its incidence and prevalence are increasing year by year. Atrial fibrillation mainly increases the risk of stroke by 2 to 7 times, increases the risk of death by 2 times, and seriously endangers the health of the population. Catheter ablation is currently the most effective method for the treatment of atrial fibrillation. Several randomized controlled trials have demonstrated that catheter ablation is more effective than antiarrhythmic drug therapy for maintaining sinus rhythm in both paroxysmal and persistent atrial fibrillation. 3D EP The Navigation System is one of the core devices for catheter ablation surgery.

This report contains market size and forecasts of 3D EP Navigation Systems in global, including the following market information:

Global 3D EP Navigation Systems Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global 3D EP Navigation Systems Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five 3D EP Navigation Systems companies in 2021 (%)

The global 3D EP Navigation Systems market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Non-Contact Mapping Navigation System Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of 3D EP Navigation Systems include Biosense Webster (Johnson & Johnson MedTech), BIOTRONIK, Boston Scientific, Medtronic, Abbott, Acutus Medical, Philips, MappingLab and APN Health, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the 3D EP Navigation Systems manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global 3D EP Navigation Systems Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global 3D EP Navigation Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Non-Contact Mapping Navigation System

Contact Mapping Navigation System

Global 3D EP Navigation Systems Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global 3D EP Navigation Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Medical Research Institute

Others

Global 3D EP Navigation Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global 3D EP Navigation Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies 3D EP Navigation Systems revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies 3D EP Navigation Systems revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies 3D EP Navigation Systems sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies 3D EP Navigation Systems sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Biosense Webster (Johnson & Johnson MedTech)

BIOTRONIK

Boston Scientific

Medtronic

Abbott

Acutus Medical

Philips

MappingLab

APN Health

Microport EP Medtech

Apt Medical Inc.

Jinjiang Electronic Science and Technology

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 3D EP Navigation Systems Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global 3D EP Navigation Systems Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global 3D EP Navigation Systems Overall Market Size

2.1 Global 3D EP Navigation Systems Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global 3D EP Navigation Systems Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global 3D EP Navigation Systems Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top 3D EP Navigation Systems Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global 3D EP Navigation Systems Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global 3D EP Navigation Systems Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global 3D EP Navigation Systems Sales by Companies

3.5 Global 3D EP Navigation Systems Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 3D EP Navigation Systems Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers 3D EP Navigation Systems Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 3D EP Navigation Systems Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 3D EP Navigation Systems Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 3D EP Navigation Systems Companies

4 S

