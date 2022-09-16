Peripheral Drug-eluting Balloon Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Peripheral Drug-eluting Balloon in global, including the following market information:

Global Peripheral Drug-eluting Balloon Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Peripheral Drug-eluting Balloon Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Peripheral Drug-eluting Balloon companies in 2021 (%)

The global Peripheral Drug-eluting Balloon market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Paclitaxel Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Peripheral Drug-eluting Balloon include Medtronic, Boston Scientific, Terumo Corporation, Acotec, BD, Surmodics, Biotronik, Shanghai MicroPort Endovascular MedTech?Group?Co., Ltd. and Zylox-Tonbridge Medical Technology Co., Ltd.. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Peripheral Drug-eluting Balloon manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Peripheral Drug-eluting Balloon Market, by Drug Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Peripheral Drug-eluting Balloon Market Segment Percentages, by Drug Type, 2021 (%)

Paclitaxel

Others

Global Peripheral Drug-eluting Balloon Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Peripheral Drug-eluting Balloon Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Lower Limbs

Renal Artery

Carotid Artery

Global Peripheral Drug-eluting Balloon Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Peripheral Drug-eluting Balloon Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Peripheral Drug-eluting Balloon revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Peripheral Drug-eluting Balloon revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Peripheral Drug-eluting Balloon sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Peripheral Drug-eluting Balloon sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Medtronic

Boston Scientific

Terumo Corporation

Acotec

BD

Surmodics

Biotronik

Shanghai MicroPort Endovascular MedTech?Group?Co., Ltd.

Zylox-Tonbridge Medical Technology Co., Ltd.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Peripheral Drug-eluting Balloon Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Drug Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Peripheral Drug-eluting Balloon Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Peripheral Drug-eluting Balloon Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Peripheral Drug-eluting Balloon Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Peripheral Drug-eluting Balloon Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Peripheral Drug-eluting Balloon Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Peripheral Drug-eluting Balloon Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Peripheral Drug-eluting Balloon Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Peripheral Drug-eluting Balloon Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Peripheral Drug-eluting Balloon Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Peripheral Drug-eluting Balloon Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Peripheral Drug-eluting Balloon Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Peripheral Drug-eluting Balloon Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Peripheral Drug-eluting Balloon Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Peripheral Drug-elu

