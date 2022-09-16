Anaesthetic Gas Acavenging System Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Anaesthetic Gas Acavenging System in global, including the following market information:
Global Anaesthetic Gas Acavenging System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Anaesthetic Gas Acavenging System Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Anaesthetic Gas Acavenging System companies in 2021 (%)
The global Anaesthetic Gas Acavenging System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Below 100 Nm3/hr Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Anaesthetic Gas Acavenging System include Novair Medical, BeaconMedaes, Air Liquide Healthcare, Becker Pumps Australia, Elmo Rietschle, Gas Control Equipment, Ultra Controlo, G. SAMARAS SA and MIL?S, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Anaesthetic Gas Acavenging System manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Anaesthetic Gas Acavenging System Market, by Gas Flow, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Anaesthetic Gas Acavenging System Market Segment Percentages, by Gas Flow, 2021 (%)
Below 100 Nm3/hr
100 – 300 Nm3/hr
Above 300 Nm3/hr
Global Anaesthetic Gas Acavenging System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Anaesthetic Gas Acavenging System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospital
Clinic
Others
Global Anaesthetic Gas Acavenging System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Anaesthetic Gas Acavenging System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Anaesthetic Gas Acavenging System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Anaesthetic Gas Acavenging System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Anaesthetic Gas Acavenging System sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Anaesthetic Gas Acavenging System sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Novair Medical
BeaconMedaes
Air Liquide Healthcare
Becker Pumps Australia
Elmo Rietschle
Gas Control Equipment
Ultra Controlo
G. SAMARAS SA
MIL?S
MIM Medical
MGS
BGS GENERAL SRL
Acmd Medical
AMCAREMED MEDICAL
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Anaesthetic Gas Acavenging System Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Gas Flow
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Anaesthetic Gas Acavenging System Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Anaesthetic Gas Acavenging System Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Anaesthetic Gas Acavenging System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Anaesthetic Gas Acavenging System Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Anaesthetic Gas Acavenging System Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Anaesthetic Gas Acavenging System Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Anaesthetic Gas Acavenging System Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Anaesthetic Gas Acavenging System Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Anaesthetic Gas Acavenging System Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Anaesthetic Gas Acavenging System Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Anaesthetic Gas Acavenging System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Anaesthetic Gas Acavenging System Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Anaesthetic Gas Acavenging System Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global
