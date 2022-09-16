LED Dental Curing Light Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of LED Dental Curing Light in global, including the following market information:

Global LED Dental Curing Light Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global LED Dental Curing Light Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five LED Dental Curing Light companies in 2021 (%)

The global LED Dental Curing Light market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Less Than 200 mW/cm2 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of LED Dental Curing Light include 3M ESPE, APOZA Enterprise, BEING FOSHAN MEDICAL EQUIPMENT, BG LIGHT, Guilin Woodpecker Medical Instrument, Motion Dental Equipment Corporation, Ritter Concept GmbH, Rolence and Satelec, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the LED Dental Curing Light manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global LED Dental Curing Light Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global LED Dental Curing Light Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Less Than 200 mW/cm2

200-299 mW/cm2

300-500 mW/cm2

More Than 500 mW/cm2

Global LED Dental Curing Light Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global LED Dental Curing Light Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital

Clinic

Global LED Dental Curing Light Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global LED Dental Curing Light Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies LED Dental Curing Light revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies LED Dental Curing Light revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies LED Dental Curing Light sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies LED Dental Curing Light sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M ESPE

APOZA Enterprise

BEING FOSHAN MEDICAL EQUIPMENT

BG LIGHT

Guilin Woodpecker Medical Instrument

Motion Dental Equipment Corporation

Ritter Concept GmbH

Rolence

Satelec

TPC

Ultradent Products

CARLO DE GIORGI SRL

DenMat Holdings

DENTAMERICA

DentLight

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 LED Dental Curing Light Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global LED Dental Curing Light Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global LED Dental Curing Light Overall Market Size

2.1 Global LED Dental Curing Light Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global LED Dental Curing Light Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global LED Dental Curing Light Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top LED Dental Curing Light Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global LED Dental Curing Light Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global LED Dental Curing Light Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global LED Dental Curing Light Sales by Companies

3.5 Global LED Dental Curing Light Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 LED Dental Curing Light Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers LED Dental Curing Light Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 LED Dental Curing Light Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 LED Dental Curing Light Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 LED Dental Curing Light Companies

4 Sights by Product

