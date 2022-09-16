Dental Composite Material Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Dental Composite Material in global, including the following market information:
Global Dental Composite Material Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Dental Composite Material Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Dental Composite Material companies in 2021 (%)
The global Dental Composite Material market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Macrofill Composites Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Dental Composite Material include Bisco, Centrix, Coltene Whaledent, Cosmedent, Danville Materials, DenMat, DENTSPLY Caulk, VOCO America and 3M, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Dental Composite Material manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Dental Composite Material Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Dental Composite Material Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Macrofill Composites
Microfill Composites
Hybrid Composites
Nanofill Composites
Global Dental Composite Material Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Dental Composite Material Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Adhesives
Restorative Material
Others
Global Dental Composite Material Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Dental Composite Material Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Dental Composite Material revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Dental Composite Material revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Dental Composite Material sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Dental Composite Material sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Bisco
Centrix
Coltene Whaledent
Cosmedent
Danville Materials
DenMat
DENTSPLY Caulk
VOCO America
3M
Tokuyama America
Ultradent Products
GC America
Henry Schein
Ivoclar Vivadent
Kerr Restoratives
Kulzer
Pentron
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Dental Composite Material Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Dental Composite Material Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Dental Composite Material Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Dental Composite Material Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Dental Composite Material Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Dental Composite Material Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Dental Composite Material Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Dental Composite Material Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Dental Composite Material Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Dental Composite Material Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Dental Composite Material Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Dental Composite Material Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Dental Composite Material Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dental Composite Material Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Dental Composite Material Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dental Composite Materia
