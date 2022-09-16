Contactless Thermometer Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Contactless Thermometer in global, including the following market information:
Global Contactless Thermometer Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Contactless Thermometer Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Contactless Thermometer companies in 2021 (%)
The global Contactless Thermometer market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Contactless Infrared Thermometers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Contactless Thermometer include Braun, Microlife, Radiant, Jinxinbao, Easywell Bio, Dongdixin, AViTA, GEON Corp and Rossmax, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Contactless Thermometer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Contactless Thermometer Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Contactless Thermometer Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Contactless Infrared Thermometers
Tympanic Thermometers
Thermal Scanners
Others
Global Contactless Thermometer Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Contactless Thermometer Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospital
Clinic
Individual
Others
Global Contactless Thermometer Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Contactless Thermometer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Contactless Thermometer revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Contactless Thermometer revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Contactless Thermometer sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Contactless Thermometer sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Braun
Microlife
Radiant
Jinxinbao
Easywell Bio
Dongdixin
AViTA
GEON Corp
Rossmax
Omron
Briggs Healthcare
Tecnimed srl
Exergen Corp
SAMICO
American Diagnostic Corp
Innovo
Vive Health
Oricom
Hill-Rom
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Contactless Thermometer Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Contactless Thermometer Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Contactless Thermometer Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Contactless Thermometer Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Contactless Thermometer Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Contactless Thermometer Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Contactless Thermometer Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Contactless Thermometer Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Contactless Thermometer Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Contactless Thermometer Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Contactless Thermometer Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Contactless Thermometer Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Contactless Thermometer Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Contactless Thermometer Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Contactless Thermometer Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Contactless Thermometer Companies
4 Sights by Product
