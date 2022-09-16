Contactless Thermometer Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Contactless Thermometer in global, including the following market information:

Global Contactless Thermometer Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Contactless Thermometer Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Contactless Thermometer companies in 2021 (%)

The global Contactless Thermometer market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Contactless Infrared Thermometers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Contactless Thermometer include Braun, Microlife, Radiant, Jinxinbao, Easywell Bio, Dongdixin, AViTA, GEON Corp and Rossmax, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Contactless Thermometer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Contactless Thermometer Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Contactless Thermometer Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Contactless Infrared Thermometers

Tympanic Thermometers

Thermal Scanners

Others

Global Contactless Thermometer Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Contactless Thermometer Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital

Clinic

Individual

Others

Global Contactless Thermometer Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Contactless Thermometer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Contactless Thermometer revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Contactless Thermometer revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Contactless Thermometer sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Contactless Thermometer sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Braun

Microlife

Radiant

Jinxinbao

Easywell Bio

Dongdixin

AViTA

GEON Corp

Rossmax

Omron

Briggs Healthcare

Tecnimed srl

Exergen Corp

SAMICO

American Diagnostic Corp

Innovo

Vive Health

Oricom

Hill-Rom

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Contactless Thermometer Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Contactless Thermometer Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Contactless Thermometer Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Contactless Thermometer Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Contactless Thermometer Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Contactless Thermometer Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Contactless Thermometer Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Contactless Thermometer Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Contactless Thermometer Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Contactless Thermometer Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Contactless Thermometer Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Contactless Thermometer Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Contactless Thermometer Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Contactless Thermometer Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Contactless Thermometer Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Contactless Thermometer Companies

4 Sights by Product

