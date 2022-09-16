Clinical Development Services Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Clinical Development Services in Global, including the following market information:

Global Clinical Development Services Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Clinical Development Services market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Biostatistics Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Clinical Development Services include Syneos Health, PPD, GVI CDS, Parexel, Clinical Leader, Thermo Fisher Scientific, LabCorp, Worldwide Clinical Trial and CROS NT, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Clinical Development Services companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Clinical Development Services Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Clinical Development Services Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Biostatistics

Data Management

Clinical Trial Monitoring

Clinical Trial Project Management (Phase I-Iv)

Regulatory Affairs

Pharmacovigilance

Other

Global Clinical Development Services Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Clinical Development Services Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Pharmaceutical Companies

Medical Device Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Global Clinical Development Services Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Clinical Development Services Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Clinical Development Services revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Clinical Development Services revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Syneos Health

PPD

GVI CDS

Parexel

Clinical Leader

Thermo Fisher Scientific

LabCorp

Worldwide Clinical Trial

CROS NT

Dynakin

Rho, Inc.

Synteract

ICBio CRO

Sofpromed

Profil

ICON plc

Clinipace

OCT Clinical

EPS Group

Beijing Sun-novo Pharmaceutical Research

Dmedglobal

WuXi AppTec

Elixir Clinical Research

IBM

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Clinical Development Services Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Clinical Development Services Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Clinical Development Services Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Clinical Development Services Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Clinical Development Services Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Clinical Development Services Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Clinical Development Services Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Clinical Development Services Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Clinical Development Services Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Clinical Development Services Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Clinical Development Services Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Clinical Development Services Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3

