Clinical Development Services Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Clinical Development Services in Global, including the following market information:
Global Clinical Development Services Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Clinical Development Services market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Biostatistics Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Clinical Development Services include Syneos Health, PPD, GVI CDS, Parexel, Clinical Leader, Thermo Fisher Scientific, LabCorp, Worldwide Clinical Trial and CROS NT, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Clinical Development Services companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Clinical Development Services Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Clinical Development Services Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Biostatistics
Data Management
Clinical Trial Monitoring
Clinical Trial Project Management (Phase I-Iv)
Regulatory Affairs
Pharmacovigilance
Other
Global Clinical Development Services Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Clinical Development Services Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Pharmaceutical Companies
Medical Device Companies
Contract Research Organizations
Global Clinical Development Services Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Clinical Development Services Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Clinical Development Services revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Clinical Development Services revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Syneos Health
PPD
GVI CDS
Parexel
Clinical Leader
Thermo Fisher Scientific
LabCorp
Worldwide Clinical Trial
CROS NT
Dynakin
Rho, Inc.
Synteract
ICBio CRO
Sofpromed
Profil
ICON plc
Clinipace
OCT Clinical
EPS Group
Beijing Sun-novo Pharmaceutical Research
Dmedglobal
WuXi AppTec
Elixir Clinical Research
IBM
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Clinical Development Services Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Clinical Development Services Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Clinical Development Services Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Clinical Development Services Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Clinical Development Services Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Clinical Development Services Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Clinical Development Services Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Clinical Development Services Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Clinical Development Services Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Clinical Development Services Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Clinical Development Services Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Clinical Development Services Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3
