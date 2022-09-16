Global Polyimide Membrane Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Polyimide Membrane market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polyimide Membrane market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Both Benzenoid
Biphenyl Polyimide Membrane
Segment by Application
Mechanical Parts
Electronic Parts
Electrical Insulation
Pressure Sensitive Tape
By Company
DowDuPont
Kaneka
SKC Kolon
UBE
Taimide
MGC
Saint-Gobain
I.S.T
Arakawa Chem
Rayitek
Huajing
Shengyuan
Tianyuan
Huaqiang
Yabao
Kying
Mingda
Yunda
Tianhua Tech
Wanda Cable
Meixin
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Polyimide Membrane Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Polyimide Membrane Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Both Benzenoid
1.2.3 Biphenyl Polyimide Membrane
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Polyimide Membrane Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Mechanical Parts
1.3.3 Electronic Parts
1.3.4 Electrical Insulation
1.3.5 Pressure Sensitive Tape
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Polyimide Membrane Production
2.1 Global Polyimide Membrane Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Polyimide Membrane Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Polyimide Membrane Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Polyimide Membrane Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Polyimide Membrane Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Polyimide Membrane Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Polyimide Membrane Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Polyimide Membrane Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Polyimide Membrane Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Polyimide Membrane Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Polyimide Membrane Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Polyimide M
