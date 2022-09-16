Global Steel Rope Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Steel Rope market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Steel Rope market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Left Regular Lay
Left Lang Lay
Right Regular Lay
Right Lang Lay
Alternate Lay
Segment by Application
Oil & Gas
Fishing & Marine
Mining
Industrial & Crane
Others
By Company
WireCo World Group
Tokyo Rope
Kiswire
Jiangsu Langshan
Guizhou Wire Rope
Fasten Group
Usha Martin
Bekaert
Xinri Hengli
Bridon
Juli Sling
Jiangsu Shenwang
Shinko
Xianyang Bamco
DSR
Jiangsu Safety
Gustav Wolf
Ansteel Wire Rope
YoungHeung
PFEIFER
Teufelberger
Hubei Fuxing
Redaelli
Haggie
DIEPA
Brugg
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
