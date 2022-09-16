Global Flatting Agents Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Flatting Agents market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Flatting Agents market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Silica Flatting Agents
Waxes Flatting Agents
Thermoplastics Flatting Agents
Others
Segment by Application
Industrial
Construction
Leather
Wood
Printing Inks
Others
By Company
Evonik Industries
PPG Industries
Huntsman Corporation
Imerys Minerals Ltd.
W.R. Grace and Company
J. M. Huber Corporation
BYK Additives & Instruments
Akzonobel
Arkema
Lubrizol
Allnex
PQ Corporation
Axalta Coating Systems
Michelman, Inc.
Quantum Silicones
Toyobo
Dalian Fuchang Chemical Group.
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Flatting Agents Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Flatting Agents Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Silica Flatting Agents
1.2.3 Waxes Flatting Agents
1.2.4 Thermoplastics Flatting Agents
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Flatting Agents Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Industrial
1.3.3 Construction
1.3.4 Leather
1.3.5 Wood
1.3.6 Printing Inks
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Flatting Agents Production
2.1 Global Flatting Agents Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Flatting Agents Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Flatting Agents Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Flatting Agents Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Flatting Agents Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Flatting Agents Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Flatting Agents Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Flatting Agents Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Flatting Agents Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Flatting Agents Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Flatting Agents Sales by Region (2017-2022)
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/