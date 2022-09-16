Global Flatting Agents Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Flatting Agents market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Flatting Agents market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Silica Flatting Agents

Waxes Flatting Agents

Thermoplastics Flatting Agents

Others

Segment by Application

Industrial

Construction

Leather

Wood

Printing Inks

Others

By Company

Evonik Industries

PPG Industries

Huntsman Corporation

Imerys Minerals Ltd.

W.R. Grace and Company

J. M. Huber Corporation

BYK Additives & Instruments

Akzonobel

Arkema

Lubrizol

Allnex

PQ Corporation

Axalta Coating Systems

Michelman, Inc.

Quantum Silicones

Toyobo

Dalian Fuchang Chemical Group.

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Flatting Agents Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Flatting Agents Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Silica Flatting Agents

1.2.3 Waxes Flatting Agents

1.2.4 Thermoplastics Flatting Agents

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Flatting Agents Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Industrial

1.3.3 Construction

1.3.4 Leather

1.3.5 Wood

1.3.6 Printing Inks

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Flatting Agents Production

2.1 Global Flatting Agents Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Flatting Agents Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Flatting Agents Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Flatting Agents Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Flatting Agents Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Flatting Agents Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Flatting Agents Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Flatting Agents Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Flatting Agents Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Flatting Agents Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Flatting Agents Sales by Region (2017-2022)



