Global Ultraviolet Light Absorber Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Ultraviolet Light Absorber market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Ultraviolet Light Absorber market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Benzophenone

Benzotriazole

Triazine

Others

Segment by Application

Plastics

Coatings

Adhesives

Personal Care

Others

By Company

BASF SE (Germany)

Songwon (South Korea)

Clariant AG (Switzerland)

Solvay S.A. (Belgium)

Adeka Corporation (Japan)

Addivant (US)

Everlight Chemical Industrial Co (Taiwan)

Milliken Chemical (US)

Huntsman Corporation (US)

Sabo S.p.A. (Italy)

Apexical

Dalian Richfortune Chemicals Co., Ltd.

Chemipro Kasei Kaisha, Ltd.

Chitec Technology Co., Ltd.

Valtris Specialty Chemicals

Lycus Ltd., LLC

Mayzo

Everspring Chemical Co., Ltd.

Lambson Limited

MPI Chemie B.V.

Tianjin Jiuri New Material Co., Ltd.

Nanjing Union Rubber and Chemicals Co., Ltd.

Jingmen Meifeng Chemical Co., Ltd

Double Bond Chemical Ind., Co., Ltd.

3V Sigma S.P.A.

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Ultraviolet Light Absorber Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Ultraviolet Light Absorber Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Benzophenone

1.2.3 Benzotriazole

1.2.4 Triazine

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Ultraviolet Light Absorber Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Plastics

1.3.3 Coatings

1.3.4 Adhesives

1.3.5 Personal Care

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Ultraviolet Light Absorber Production

2.1 Global Ultraviolet Light Absorber Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Ultraviolet Light Absorber Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Ultraviolet Light Absorber Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Ultraviolet Light Absorber Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Ultraviolet Light Absorber Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Ultraviolet Light Absorber Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Ultraviolet Light Absorber Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Ultraviolet Light Absorber Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Ultraviolet Light Absorber Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Ultraviolet Light Absorbe

