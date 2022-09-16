Uncategorized

Biotech-based Aroma Ingredients Market

Biotech-based Aroma Ingredients market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Biotech-based Aroma Ingredients market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Vanillin

 

Nootkatone

 

Others

Segment by Application

Fine Fragrances

Toiletries

Cosmetics

By Company

BASF

Givaudan SA

Firmenich

Symrise

Kunshan Asia Aroma Corp

Mane SA

Solvay

Synergy Flavors

Shank's Extracts

Nielsen-Massey Vanilla

Lesaffre

Fujian Zhiyuan Biochemical

Apple Flavor and Fragrance

IFF

Xiamen Caogenlan Industry

Aurochemicals

Xiamen Oamic Biotech

Advanced Biotech

De Monchy Aromatics

Axxence Aromatic GmbH

Comax Flavors

Moellhausen S.p.A

Berje

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Biotech-based Aroma Ingredients Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Biotech-based Aroma Ingredients Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Vanillin
1.2.3 Nootkatone
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Biotech-based Aroma Ingredients Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Fine Fragrances
1.3.3 Toiletries
1.3.4 Cosmetics
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Biotech-based Aroma Ingredients Production
2.1 Global Biotech-based Aroma Ingredients Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Biotech-based Aroma Ingredients Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Biotech-based Aroma Ingredients Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Biotech-based Aroma Ingredients Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Biotech-based Aroma Ingredients Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Biotech-based Aroma Ingredients Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Biotech-based Aroma Ingredients Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Biotech-based Aroma Ingredients Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Biotech-based Aroma Ingredients Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Biotech-based Aroma Ingredients S

 

