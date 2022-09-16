Biotech-based Aroma Ingredients Market
Biotech-based Aroma Ingredients market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Biotech-based Aroma Ingredients market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Vanillin
Nootkatone
Others
Segment by Application
Fine Fragrances
Toiletries
Cosmetics
By Company
BASF
Givaudan SA
Firmenich
Symrise
Kunshan Asia Aroma Corp
Mane SA
Solvay
Synergy Flavors
Shank's Extracts
Nielsen-Massey Vanilla
Lesaffre
Fujian Zhiyuan Biochemical
Apple Flavor and Fragrance
IFF
Xiamen Caogenlan Industry
Aurochemicals
Xiamen Oamic Biotech
Advanced Biotech
De Monchy Aromatics
Axxence Aromatic GmbH
Comax Flavors
Moellhausen S.p.A
Berje
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Biotech-based Aroma Ingredients Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Biotech-based Aroma Ingredients Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Vanillin
1.2.3 Nootkatone
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Biotech-based Aroma Ingredients Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Fine Fragrances
1.3.3 Toiletries
1.3.4 Cosmetics
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Biotech-based Aroma Ingredients Production
2.1 Global Biotech-based Aroma Ingredients Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Biotech-based Aroma Ingredients Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Biotech-based Aroma Ingredients Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Biotech-based Aroma Ingredients Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Biotech-based Aroma Ingredients Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Biotech-based Aroma Ingredients Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Biotech-based Aroma Ingredients Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Biotech-based Aroma Ingredients Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Biotech-based Aroma Ingredients Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
