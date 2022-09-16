Massive Machine Type Communication (mMTC) Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States Massive Machine Type Communication (mMTC) Market Report was published by QYResearch recently.

Global Massive Machine Type Communication (mMTC) Scope and Market Size

Massive Machine Type Communication (mMTC) market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Massive Machine Type Communication (mMTC) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Massive Machine Type Communication (mMTC) market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Wireless

Wired

Segment by Application

Healthcare

Transportation

Industrial

Agriculture

Others

The report on the Massive Machine Type Communication (mMTC) market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Huawei

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Nokia

Samsung

Panasonic

Intel

ZTE Corporation

NEC Corporation

Cisco Systems

Qualcomm Incorporated

Telecom Italia

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Massive Machine Type Communication (mMTC) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Massive Machine Type Communication (mMTC) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Massive Machine Type Communication (mMTC) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Massive Machine Type Communication (mMTC) with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Massive Machine Type Communication (mMTC) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Massive Machine Type Communication (mMTC) Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Massive Machine Type Communication (mMTC) Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Massive Machine Type Communication (mMTC) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Massive Machine Type Communication (mMTC) Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Massive Machine Type Communication (mMTC) Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Massive Machine Type Communication (mMTC) ales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Massive Machine Type Communication (mMTC) Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Massive Machine Type Communication (mMTC) Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Massive Machine Type Communication (mMTC) Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Massive Machine Type Communication (mMTC) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Massive Machine Type Communication (mMTC) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Massive Machine Type Communication (mMTC) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Massive Machine Type Communication (mMTC) Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Massive Machine Type Communication (mMTC) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Massive Machine Type Communication (mMTC) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Massive Machine Type Communication (mMTC) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Massive Machine Type Communication (mMTC) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Massive Machine Type Communication (mMTC) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Massive Machine Type Communication (mMTC) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Huawei

7.1.1 Huawei Company Details

7.1.2 Huawei Business Overview

7.1.3 Huawei Massive Machine Type Communication (mMTC) Introduction

7.1.4 Huawei Revenue in Massive Machine Type Communication (mMTC) Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Huawei Recent Development

7.2 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

7.2.1 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Company Details

7.2.2 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Business Overview

7.2.3 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Massive Machine Type Communication (mMTC) Introduction

7.2.4 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Revenue in Massive Machine Type Communication (mMTC) Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Recent Development

7.3 Nokia

7.3.1 Nokia Company Details

7.3.2 Nokia Business Overview

7.3.3 Nokia Massive Machine Type Communication (mMTC) Introduction

7.3.4 Nokia Revenue in Massive Machine Type Communication (mMTC) Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Nokia Recent Development

7.4 Samsung

7.4.1 Samsung Company Details

7.4.2 Samsung Business Overview

7.4.3 Samsung Massive Machine Type Communication (mMTC) Introduction

7.4.4 Samsung Revenue in Massive Machine Type Communication (mMTC) Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Samsung Recent Development

7.5 Panasonic

7.5.1 Panasonic Company Details

7.5.2 Panasonic Business Overview

7.5.3 Panasonic Massive Machine Type Communication (mMTC) Introduction

7.5.4 Panasonic Revenue in Massive Machine Type Communication (mMTC) Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Panasonic Recent Development

7.6 Intel

7.6.1 Intel Company Details

7.6.2 Intel Business Overview

7.6.3 Intel Massive Machine Type Communication (mMTC) Introduction

7.6.4 Intel Revenue in Massive Machine Type Communication (mMTC) Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Intel Recent Development

7.7 ZTE Corporation

7.7.1 ZTE Corporation Company Details

7.7.2 ZTE Corporation Business Overview

7.7.3 ZTE Corporation Massive Machine Type Communication (mMTC) Introduction

7.7.4 ZTE Corporation Revenue in Massive Machine Type Communication (mMTC) Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 ZTE Corporation Recent Development

7.8 NEC Corporation

7.8.1 NEC Corporation Company Details

7.8.2 NEC Corporation Business Overview

7.8.3 NEC Corporation Massive Machine Type Communication (mMTC) Introduction

7.8.4 NEC Corporation Revenue in Massive Machine Type Communication (mMTC) Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 NEC Corporation Recent Development

7.9 Cisco Systems

7.9.1 Cisco Systems Company Details

7.9.2 Cisco Systems Business Overview

7.9.3 Cisco Systems Massive Machine Type Communication (mMTC) Introduction

7.9.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in Massive Machine Type Communication (mMTC) Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development

7.10 Qualcomm Incorporated

7.10.1 Qualcomm Incorporated Company Details

7.10.2 Qualcomm Incorporated Business Overview

7.10.3 Qualcomm Incorporated Massive Machine Type Communication (mMTC) Introduction

7.10.4 Qualcomm Incorporated Revenue in Massive Machine Type Communication (mMTC) Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Qualcomm Incorporated Recent Development

7.11 Telecom Italia

7.11.1 Telecom Italia Company Details

7.11.2 Telecom Italia Business Overview

7.11.3 Telecom Italia Massive Machine Type Communication (mMTC) Introduction

7.11.4 Telecom Italia Revenue in Massive Machine Type Communication (mMTC) Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 Telecom Italia Recent Development

Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

