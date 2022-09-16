Portable Small Automatic Weather Station Market SWOT Analysis including key players Holfuy,LSI Lastem

The Portable Small Automatic Weather Station market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

The portable mini automatic weather station is a highly integrated micro-power mini weather station with a lightweight telescopic tripod for quick installation. Its functions are: short-term weather observation; long-term continuous monitoring mini weather station, suitable for mobile real-time data collection. It includes five sensors: wind direction, wind speed, barometric pressure, temperature, humidity, etc.

According to our (Global Info Research) latest study, the global Portable Small Automatic Weather Station market size was valued at USD million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during review period. The influence of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine War were considered while estimating market sizes.

Market segment by Type

0 to 45 Meters Per Second

0 to 70 Meters Per Second

Others

Market segment by Application

Agriculture

Roads

Courtyard

Campus

Others

The key market players for global Portable Small Automatic Weather Station market are listed below:

Ecowitt Weather

Rika Sensors

Campbell Scientific

Columbia Weather Systems

ACCULAB

Holfuy

LSI Lastem

Delta-T Devices

Optical Scientific

Climatronics

JDC Electronic SA

Logotronic GmbH

Coastal Environmental Systems

Zoglab Microsystem

Beijing Guoxin Huayuan Technology

Shandong Fengtu IOT Technology

Sichuan Weinasa Technology

Fuzhou Ewetime Electronic

Weihai Jiahong Electronic Technology

AZ Instrument

Key Features:

Global Portable Small Automatic Weather Station market size and forecasts, in consumption value ($ Million), 2017-2028

Global Portable Small Automatic Weather Station market size and forecasts by region and country, in consumption value ($ Million), 2017-2028

Global Portable Small Automatic Weather Station market size and forecasts, by Type and by Application, in consumption value ($ Million), 2017-2028

Global Portable Small Automatic Weather Station market shares of main players, in revenue ($ Million), 2017-2022

The Primary Objectives in This Report Are:

To determine the size of the total market opportunity of global and key countries

To assess the growth potential for Portable Small Automatic Weather Station

To forecast future growth in each product and end-use market

To assess competitive factors affecting the marketplace

This report profiles key players in the global Portable Small Automatic Weather Station market based on the following parameters – company overview, production, value, price, gross margin, product portfolio, geographical presence, and key developments. Key companies covered as a part of this study include Ecowitt Weather, Rika Sensors, Campbell Scientific, Columbia Weather Systems and ACCULAB, etc.

This report also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War Influence.

Market segmentation

Portable Small Automatic Weather Station market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2017-2028, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for consumption value by Type and by Application. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Portable Small Automatic Weather Station product scope, market overview, market estimation caveats and base year.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Portable Small Automatic Weather Station, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Portable Small Automatic Weather Station from 2017 to 2022.

Chapter 3, the Portable Small Automatic Weather Station competitive situation, sales quantity, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Portable Small Automatic Weather Station breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales quantity, consumption value and growth by regions, from 2017 to 2028.

Chapter 5 and 6, to segment the sales by Type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2017 to 2028.

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales quantity, consumption value and market share for key countries in the world, from 2017 to 2022.and Portable Small Automatic Weather Station market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2023 to 2028.

Chapter 12, market dynamics, drivers, restraints, trends, Porters Five Forces analysis, and Influence of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War.

Chapter 13, the key raw materials and key suppliers, and industry chain of Portable Small Automatic Weather Station.

Chapter 14 and 15, to describe Portable Small Automatic Weather Station sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion.

