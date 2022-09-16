Aerospace and Defense North America (NAFTA) Industry Guide – Market Summary, Competitive Analysis and Forecast to 2025
Aerospace and Defense North America (NAFTA) Industry Guide – Market Summary, Competitive Analysis and Forecast to 2025
Summary
The NAFTA Aerospace & Defense industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2016-20, and forecast to 2025). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Key Highlights
– The North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) is a trade agreement between the countries in North America: the US, Canada and Mexico. The aerospace & defense industry within the NAFTA countries had a total market value of $615,393.9 million in 2020.The US was the fastest growing country, with a CAGR of 6.9% over the 2016-20 period.
– Within the aerospace & defense industry, the US is the leading country among the NAFTA bloc, with market revenues of $592,252.6 million in 2020. This was followed by Canada and Mexico, with a value of $16,589.1 and $6,552.2 million, respectively.
– The US is expected to lead the aerospace & defense industry in the NAFTA bloc, with a value of $608,332.1 million in 2025, followed by Canada and Mexico with expected values of $17,402.8 and $7,197.6 million, respectively.
Scope
– Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the NAFTA aerospace & defense market
– Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the NAFTA aerospace & defense market
– Leading company profiles reveal details of key aerospace & defense market players' NAFTA operations and financial performance
– Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the NAFTA aerospace & defense market with five year forecasts
– Compares data from the US, Canada and Mexico, alongside individual chapters on each country
Reasons to Buy
– What was the size of the NAFTA aerospace & defense market by value in 2020?
– What will be the size of the NAFTA aerospace & defense market in 2025?
– What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the NAFTA aerospace & defense market?
– How has the market performed over the last five years?
– What are the main segments that make up the NAFTA aerospace & defense market?
Table of content
Table of Contents
1 Introduction
1.1. What is this report about?
1.2. Who is the target reader?
1.3. How to use this report
1.4. Definitions
2 NAFTA Aerospace & Defense
2.1. Industry Outlook
3 Aerospace & Defense in Canada
3.1. Market Overview
3.2. Market Data
3.3. Market Segmentation
3.4. Market outlook
3.5. Five forces analysis
3.6. Macroeconomic Indicators
4 Aerospace & Defense in Mexico
4.1. Market Overview
4.2. Market Data
4.3. Market Segmentation
4.4. Market outlook
4.5. Five forces analysis
4.6. Macroeconomic Indicators
5 Aerospace & Defense in The United States
5.1. Market Overview
5.2. Market Data
5.3. Market Segmentation
5.4. Market outlook
5.5. Five forces analysis
5.6. Macroeconomic Indicators
6 Company Profiles
6.1. CAE Inc.
6.2. Thales SA
6.3. Magellan Aerospace Corp
6.4. The Boeing Company
6.5. Airbus SE.
6.6. Safran SA
6.7. Lockheed Martin Corp
6.8. Northrop Grumman Corporation
7 Appendix
7.1. Methodology
7.2. About MarketLine
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/
https://www.24marketreports.com/latest Publications