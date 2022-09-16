Uncategorized

Global Jojoba Oil Market Size, Manufacturers 2021-2027

Jojoba oil (pronounced ho-HO-ba) is the liquid produced in the seed of the Simmondsia chinensis (Jojoba) plant, a shrub, which is native to southern Arizona, southern California, and northwestern Mexico. The oil makes up approximately 50% of the jojoba seed by weight. The terms “jojoba oil” and “jojoba wax” are often used interchangeably because the wax visually appears to be a mobile oil, but as a wax it is composed almost entirely (~97%) of mono-esters of long-chain fatty acids and alcohols, accompanied by only a tiny fraction of triglyceride esters.

In North America region, United States is the largest manufacture region with about 40% revenue market share. Mexico is follower with about 34% revenue market share.

The main manufacturers are Desert Whale, Purcell Jojoba, Eco Oil Argentina, La Ronna Jojoba, Jojoba Israel, Provital Group etc. Eco Oil Argentina is the largest manufacturer with about 8% revenue market share in North America.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Jojoba Oil Market

Global Jojoba Oil Scope and Market Size:

Segment by Type, the Jojoba Oil market is segmented into:

Segment by Application, the Jojoba Oil market is segmented into:

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

Competitive Landscape and Jojoba Oil Market Share Analysis:

The major companies include:

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Jojoba Oil Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Jojoba Oil Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Unrefined Jojoba Oil
1.2.3 Refined Jojoba Oil
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Jojoba Oil Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Cosmetics
1.3.3 Diet
1.3.4 Medical Use
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Jojoba Oil Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Jojoba Oil Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Jojoba Oil Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Jojoba Oil Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027
2.3 Jojoba Oil Sales by Region (2016-2027)
2.3.1 Global Jojoba Oil Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Jojoba Oil Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 Global Jojoba Oil Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)
2.4 Jojoba Oil Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Jojoba Oil Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4.2 Global Jojoba Oil Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.3 Global Jojoba Oil Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

3 Global Jojoba Oil by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Top Jojoba Oil Manufacturers by Sales
3.1.1 Global Jojoba Oil Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Jojoba Oil Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Top Jojoba Oil M

 

