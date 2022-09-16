Global Automotive Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wires Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027
Automotive Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire is a cold drawn, heat treated wire. The process of tempering increases the strength and hardness of the wire without making the wire more brittle. Tempering makes oil tempered wire perfect for springs and wire forms.
This oil tempered wire have excellent properties as spring material, and is used as various springs for the automobile such as the valve springs of the engine, the clutch springs, the transmission springs, and the suspension springs.
Global Automotive Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wires main players are Suzuki Garphyttan, Kiswire, KOBELCO, POSCO, etc. Global top four manufacturers hold a share above 35%. China is the largest market, with a share nearly 45%.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Automotive Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wires Market
In 2020, the global Automotive Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wires market size was US$ 1466.8 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1866.1 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 3.5% during 2021-2027.
Global Automotive Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wires Scope and Market Size
Automotive Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wires market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wires market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type, the Automotive Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wires market is segmented into
High Fatigue Wire
Medium Fatigue Wire
Segment by Application, the Automotive Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wires market is segmented into
Valve Spring
Suspension Spring
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Automotive Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wires Market Share Analysis
Automotive Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wires market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Automotive Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wires product introduction, recent developments, Automotive Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wires sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Suzuki Garphyttan
Kiswire
KOBELCO
POSCO
NETUREN
BAOSTEEL
Shanghai NETUREN
Zhengzhou Sinosteel
Bekaert
Haina Special Steel
Sugita
Sumitomo (SEI)
Jiangsu Shenwang
Jiangsu Jinji
American Spring Wire
Tianjin Kay Jill
Suncall
Hunan Shuangwei
Tianjin Dihua
PENGG AUSTRIA
Nanjing Soochow
Shinko Wire
Shougang Special Steel
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Automotive Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wires Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Automotive Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wires Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 High Fatigue Wire
1.2.3 Medium Fatigue Wire
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Automotive Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wires Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Valve Spring
1.3.3 Suspension Spring
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Automotive Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wires Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Automotive Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wires Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Automotive Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wires Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Automotive Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wires Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027
2.3 Automotive Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wires Sales by Region (2016-2027)
2.3.1 Global Automotive Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wires Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Automotive Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wires Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 Global Automotive Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wires Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)
2.4 Automotive Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wires Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Automotive Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wires Revenue by Region: 2016-2
