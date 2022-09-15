Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Electric Resistance Welded Pipe market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Electric Resistance Welded Pipe market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Large-diameter Pipe
Small-diameter Pipe
Segment by Application
Oil & Gas
Construction
Utilities
Others
By Company
Welspun
Jindal SAW Ltd.
EUROPIPE GmbH
EEW Group
Baoji Petroleum Steel Pipe
OMK
JFE Steel Corporation
SEVERSTAL
JSW Steel Ltd.
ArcelorMittal
Cangzhou Steel Pipe Group (CSPG) Co., Ltd.
Nippon Steel Corporation
Zhejiang Kingland & Pipeline Technol-ogies Co.,Ltd.
Arabian Pipes Company
Borusan Mannesmann
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Large-diameter Pipe
1.2.3 Small-diameter Pipe
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Oil & Gas
1.3.3 Construction
1.3.4 Utilities
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Production
2.1 Global Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
