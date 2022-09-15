Glycidyl Methacrylate Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Glycidyl Methacrylate (GMA) market size was value at US$ 196.61 million in 2021 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of US$ 264.11 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.68% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The global main manufacturers of Glycidyl Methacrylate (GMA) include Dow Chemicals, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical (MGC), Jiangxi Ruixiang, Weicheng New Material, Nanjing Rongan Chemical, GP Natural Products, Xiayi Yuhao Additives, JinDun Chemical, Xiansheng Biotech, Estron Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global five largest players have a share approximately 80.33% in terms of revenue.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/173891/global-glycidyl-methacrylate-2028-124

The North America Glycidyl Methacrylate (GMA) market size was US$ 35.85 million in 2021, while China was about US$ 63.95 million. The proportion of the China was 32.53% in 2021 and it is predicted that the share will reach 36.04% in 2028, trailing a CAGR of 5.69% through the analysis period (2022-2028). As for the Europe Glycidyl Methacrylate (GMA) landscape, Germany is projected to reach US$ 8.45 million by 2028.

Fully considering the economic change by the COVID-19, Purity ≤99% accounting for 91.17% of the Glycidyl Methacrylate (GMA) global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ 248.51 million by 2028, growing at a revised 5.26% CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Coatings segment is altered to a 5.82% CAGR throughout this forecast period and will hold a share about 33.47% in 2028.

By Company

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/173891/global-glycidyl-methacrylate-2028-124

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Glycidyl Methacrylate Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Glycidyl Methacrylate Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Concentration Above 97%

1.2.3 Concentration Below 97%

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Glycidyl Methacrylate Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Plastics

1.3.3 Adhesives

1.3.4 Polymer Coating

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Glycidyl Methacrylate Production

2.1 Global Glycidyl Methacrylate Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Glycidyl Methacrylate Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Glycidyl Methacrylate Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Glycidyl Methacrylate Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Glycidyl Methacrylate Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Glycidyl Methacrylate Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Glycidyl Methacrylate Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Glycidyl Methacrylate Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Glycidyl Methacrylate Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Glycidyl Methacrylate Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Glycidyl Methacrylate Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/173891/global-glycidyl-methacrylate-2028-124

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/

