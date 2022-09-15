Wool Yarn Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Wool yarn is used in manufacturing different type of apparel including carpets, sweaters, caps, sportswear, blazers, baby clothes, and knitting among others.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Wool Yarn in global, including the following market information:

The global Wool Yarn market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Merino Wool Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Wool Yarn include The Woolmark Company, Indorama Ventures, Ortovox, Shanghai Huaxiang Woolen, Wool Yarns of New Zealand, Loro Piana, Sudwolle Group, John Marshall and Company and Shandong Hengtai Textile, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Wool Yarn manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Wool Yarn Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Wool Yarn Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Wool Yarn Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Wool Yarn Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Wool Yarn Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Wool Yarn Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Wool Yarn Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Wool Yarn Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Wool Yarn Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Wool Yarn Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Wool Yarn Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Wool Yarn Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Wool Yarn Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Wool Yarn Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Wool Yarn Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wool Yarn Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Wool Yarn Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wool Yarn Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Wool Yarn Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Merino Wool

4.1.3 Peruvian Highland Wool

4.1.4 Teeswater Wool

4.1.5 Shetland Wool

