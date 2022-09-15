Plastic Bonding Adhesives Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Epoxy Resin Adhesive
Acrylic Resin Adhesive
Polyurethane Adhesive
Others
Segment by Application
Automotive
Architecture and Construction
Electronic and Electrical
Footwear
Others
By Company
Permabond
Henkel
Master Bond
Panacol-Elosol
3M
JB Weld
DELO
Dymax
LORD
Gorilla Glue Company
BÜHNEN
DuPont
HB Fuller
Huntsman
Pidilite Industries
Soken
Nitto Denko
Avery Dennison
Berry Plastics
Ashland
Loxeal
Huitian
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
Table of content
1 Plastic Bonding Adhesives Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Plastic Bonding Adhesives
1.2 Plastic Bonding Adhesives Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Plastic Bonding Adhesives Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 Epoxy Resin Adhesive
1.2.3 Acrylic Resin Adhesive
1.2.4 Polyurethane Adhesive
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Plastic Bonding Adhesives Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Plastic Bonding Adhesives Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Automotive
1.3.3 Architecture and Construction
1.3.4 Electronic and Electrical
1.3.5 Footwear
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Plastic Bonding Adhesives Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global Plastic Bonding Adhesives Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Global Plastic Bonding Adhesives Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Plastic Bonding Adhesives Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America Plastic Bonding Adhesives Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe Plastic Bonding Adhesives Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 China Plastic Bonding Adhesives Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.5 Japan Plastic Bonding Adhesives
