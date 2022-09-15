Plastic Bonding Adhesives Market Research Report 2022

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Epoxy Resin Adhesive

Acrylic Resin Adhesive

Polyurethane Adhesive

Others

Segment by Application

Automotive

Architecture and Construction

Electronic and Electrical

Footwear

Others

By Company

Permabond

Henkel

Master Bond

Panacol-Elosol

3M

JB Weld

DELO

Dymax

LORD

Gorilla Glue Company

BÜHNEN

DuPont

HB Fuller

Huntsman

Pidilite Industries

Soken

Nitto Denko

Avery Dennison

Berry Plastics

Ashland

Loxeal

Huitian

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Table of content

1 Plastic Bonding Adhesives Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Plastic Bonding Adhesives

1.2 Plastic Bonding Adhesives Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Plastic Bonding Adhesives Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028

1.2.2 Epoxy Resin Adhesive

1.2.3 Acrylic Resin Adhesive

1.2.4 Polyurethane Adhesive

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Plastic Bonding Adhesives Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Plastic Bonding Adhesives Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Architecture and Construction

1.3.4 Electronic and Electrical

1.3.5 Footwear

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Plastic Bonding Adhesives Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Global Plastic Bonding Adhesives Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.3 Global Plastic Bonding Adhesives Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Plastic Bonding Adhesives Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.5.2 North America Plastic Bonding Adhesives Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.3 Europe Plastic Bonding Adhesives Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.4 China Plastic Bonding Adhesives Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.5 Japan Plastic Bonding Adhesives

