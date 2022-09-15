PEEK-ESD Rods Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Diameter and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Diameter
1-100 mm
100-200 mm
Above 200 mm
Segment by Application
Semiconductor Industry
LCD Industry
Communication Manufacturing
Biological Engineering
Others
By Company
Boedeker Plastics Inc
MyTech Ltd
Cope Plastics
Evonik
ABV Global Holdings Sdn Bhd
Symmtek Polymers
Röchling Group
Nanjing Yuwei New Material Co., Ltd.
Ningbo Zero Engineering Plastics Co., Ltd.
HONY Engineering Plastics Co., Ltd
Foshanshi Sanyi Plastics Limited Company
Junhua ChinaPEEK
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
Table of content
1 PEEK-ESD Rods Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of PEEK-ESD Rods
1.2 PEEK-ESD Rods Segment by Diameter
1.2.1 Global PEEK-ESD Rods Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Diameter 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 1-100 mm
1.2.3 100-200 mm
1.2.4 Above 200 mm
1.3 PEEK-ESD Rods Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global PEEK-ESD Rods Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Semiconductor Industry
1.3.3 LCD Industry
1.3.4 Communication Manufacturing
1.3.5 Biological Engineering
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global PEEK-ESD Rods Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global PEEK-ESD Rods Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Global PEEK-ESD Rods Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global PEEK-ESD Rods Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America PEEK-ESD Rods Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe PEEK-ESD Rods Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 China PEEK-ESD Rods Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.5 Japan PEEK-ESD Rods Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global PEEK-ESD Rods Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.2 Global PEEK-ESD Rods Revenu
