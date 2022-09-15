OPP Adhesive Tape Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Width and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Width
12 mm
48 mm
Others
Segment by Application
Office
Home
Package
Others
By Company
3M
Changjin Tape
Louis Adhesive Tapes Co., Ltd
NICHIBAN Co., Ltd.
2S Packaging Sdn Bhd
ProTape
Folsen
Thanh Binh Co., Ltd
Ultimate Packaging
Ztec Resources Sdn Bhd
Tesa
Tape Empire
Shijiazhuang Yongsheng Adhesive Tape Co., Ltd
Shenzhen Jiataixin Industrial Co., Ltd.
Linyi Xiangkai Packaging Materials Co.,Ltd
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
Table of content
1 OPP Adhesive Tape Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of OPP Adhesive Tape
1.2 OPP Adhesive Tape Segment by Width
1.2.1 Global OPP Adhesive Tape Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Width 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 12 mm
1.2.3 48 mm
1.2.4 Others
1.3 OPP Adhesive Tape Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global OPP Adhesive Tape Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Office
1.3.3 Home
1.3.4 Package
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global OPP Adhesive Tape Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global OPP Adhesive Tape Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Global OPP Adhesive Tape Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global OPP Adhesive Tape Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America OPP Adhesive Tape Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe OPP Adhesive Tape Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 China OPP Adhesive Tape Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.5 Japan OPP Adhesive Tape Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global OPP Adhesive Tape Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.2 Global OPP Adhesive Tape Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/