Microbial Long Chain Dicarboxylic Acid Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Microbial Long Chain Dicarboxylic Acid market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Microbial Long Chain Dicarboxylic Acid market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Undecanedioic Acid (DC11, UDDA)

Dodecanedioic Acid (DC12, DDDA)

Brassylic Acid (DC13)

Tetradecanedioic Acid (DC14)

Hexadecanedioic Acid (DC16)

Other

Segment by Application

High Performance Polyamides and Nylon

Lubricants

Adhesives

Pharmaceuticals

Other Application

By Company

Cathay Industrial Biotech

INVISTA

Evonik Industries

UBE Industries

Palmary Chemical

Henan Junheng Industrial Group

Shandong Guangtong New Materials

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

