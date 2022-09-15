Uncategorized

Dodecanedioic Acid (DC12, DDDA) Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Dodecanedioic Acid (DC12, DDDA) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Dodecanedioic Acid (DC12, DDDA) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Chemical Synthesis

Microbial Synthesis

Segment by Application

High Performance Polyamides and Nylon

Lubricants

Adhesives

Pharmaceuticals

Other Application

By Company

Cathay Industrial Biotech

INVISTA

Evonik Industries

UBE Industries

Palmary Chemical

Henan Junheng Industrial Group

Shandong Guangtong New Materials

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Dodecanedioic Acid (DC12, DDDA) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Dodecanedioic Acid (DC12, DDDA) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Chemical Synthesis
1.2.3 Microbial Synthesis
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Dodecanedioic Acid (DC12, DDDA) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 High Performance Polyamides and Nylon
1.3.3 Lubricants
1.3.4 Adhesives
1.3.5 Pharmaceuticals
1.3.6 Other Application
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Dodecanedioic Acid (DC12, DDDA) Production
2.1 Global Dodecanedioic Acid (DC12, DDDA) Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Dodecanedioic Acid (DC12, DDDA) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Dodecanedioic Acid (DC12, DDDA) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Dodecanedioic Acid (DC12, DDDA) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Dodecanedioic Acid (DC12, DDDA) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Dodecanedioic Acid (DC12, DDDA) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Dodecanedioic Acid (DC12, DDDA) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Dodecanedioic Acid (DC12, DDDA) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Dodecanedioic Acid (DC12, DDDA) Revenu

