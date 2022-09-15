Dodecanedioic Acid (DC12, DDDA) Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Dodecanedioic Acid (DC12, DDDA) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Dodecanedioic Acid (DC12, DDDA) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Chemical Synthesis
Microbial Synthesis
Segment by Application
High Performance Polyamides and Nylon
Lubricants
Adhesives
Pharmaceuticals
Other Application
By Company
Cathay Industrial Biotech
INVISTA
Evonik Industries
UBE Industries
Palmary Chemical
Henan Junheng Industrial Group
Shandong Guangtong New Materials
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Dodecanedioic Acid (DC12, DDDA) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Dodecanedioic Acid (DC12, DDDA) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Chemical Synthesis
1.2.3 Microbial Synthesis
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Dodecanedioic Acid (DC12, DDDA) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 High Performance Polyamides and Nylon
1.3.3 Lubricants
1.3.4 Adhesives
1.3.5 Pharmaceuticals
1.3.6 Other Application
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Dodecanedioic Acid (DC12, DDDA) Production
2.1 Global Dodecanedioic Acid (DC12, DDDA) Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Dodecanedioic Acid (DC12, DDDA) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Dodecanedioic Acid (DC12, DDDA) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Dodecanedioic Acid (DC12, DDDA) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Dodecanedioic Acid (DC12, DDDA) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Dodecanedioic Acid (DC12, DDDA) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Dodecanedioic Acid (DC12, DDDA) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Dodecanedioic Acid (DC12, DDDA) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Dodecanedioic Acid (DC12, DDDA) Revenu
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/