2-ply Bags Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
2-ply Bags market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global 2-ply Bags market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Paper Bags
Plastic Bags
Segment by Application
Food & grains
Agriculture
Building & Counstruction
Chemical
Retail
Pharmaceuticals
Others
By Company
Mondi Group
Berry Global
Sonoco Products
Hood Packaging
El Dorado
Global-Pak
LC Packaging
NNZ Group
Manyan
United Bags
Langston Companies
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 2-ply Bags Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global 2-ply Bags Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Paper Bags
1.2.3 Plastic Bags
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global 2-ply Bags Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Food & grains
1.3.3 Agriculture
1.3.4 Building & Counstruction
1.3.5 Chemical
1.3.6 Retail
1.3.7 Pharmaceuticals
1.3.8 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global 2-ply Bags Production
2.1 Global 2-ply Bags Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global 2-ply Bags Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global 2-ply Bags Production by Region
2.3.1 Global 2-ply Bags Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global 2-ply Bags Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global 2-ply Bags Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global 2-ply Bags Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global 2-ply Bags Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global 2-ply Bags Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global 2-ply Bags Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global 2-ply Bags Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales 2-ply Bags by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global 2-ply Bags Revenue by Region
3.5.1 Gl
