1,2-dichlorobenzene Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

1,2-dichlorobenzene market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global 1,2-dichlorobenzene market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Purity?99%

Pirity?99.5%

Segment by Application

Dye

Pesticide

Resin

Others

By Company

Kureha

PPG

Bayer

Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Group

Jiangsu Pengyu Chemical

Yangzhou Haichen Chemical

Shandong Dacheng

Sumitomo Chemical

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 1,2-dichlorobenzene Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global 1,2-dichlorobenzene Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Purity?99%
1.2.3 Pirity?99.5%
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global 1,2-dichlorobenzene Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Dye
1.3.3 Pesticide
1.3.4 Resin
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global 1,2-dichlorobenzene Production
2.1 Global 1,2-dichlorobenzene Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global 1,2-dichlorobenzene Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global 1,2-dichlorobenzene Production by Region
2.3.1 Global 1,2-dichlorobenzene Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global 1,2-dichlorobenzene Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global 1,2-dichlorobenzene Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global 1,2-dichlorobenzene Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global 1,2-dichlorobenzene Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global 1,2-dichlorobenzene Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global 1,2-dichlorobenzene Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global 1,2-dichlorobenzene Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales 1,2-dichlorobenzene by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global 1,2-dichlo

