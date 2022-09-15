Photoresist Resin Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Photoresist Resin market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Photoresist Resin market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Monomer Resin
Composite Resin
Segment by Application
Semiconductor
LCD
PCB
By Company
Hexion
Kolon Industries
Sumitomo Bakelite
BASF
AkzoNobel
Owens Corning
Ashland
Arclin Inc
DIC Corporation
Suzhou Xingye Material
Shengquan Group
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Photoresist Resin Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Photoresist Resin Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Monomer Resin
1.2.3 Composite Resin
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Photoresist Resin Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Semiconductor
1.3.3 LCD
1.3.4 PCB
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Photoresist Resin Production
2.1 Global Photoresist Resin Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Photoresist Resin Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Photoresist Resin Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Photoresist Resin Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Photoresist Resin Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Photoresist Resin Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Photoresist Resin Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Photoresist Resin Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Photoresist Resin Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Photoresist Resin Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Photoresist Resin Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Photoresist Resin by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global Photoresist Resin Revenue by Region
