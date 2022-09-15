EVA Foam Tape Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Double Sided EVA Foam tape
Single Sided EVA Foam tape
Segment by Application
Buildings & Construction
Automotive
Electronics
Home Appliances
Others
By Company
3M
Nitto
Tesa (Beiersdorf AG)
Avery Dennison (Mactac)
Scapa
Achem (YC Group)
Acrylic Foam Tape Company
Ajit Industries Private Limited (AIPL)
SB Tape Group
Toplinktape International Co., Limited
Louis Adhesive Tapes Co., Ltd
GTG Manufacturing Sdn. Bhd.
Adhesive Specialties
CROWN
Shanghai Toptape Industrial Material Co., Ltd
Shanghai Newera Viscid Products Co., Ltd
Haixiang Adhesive Products Co., Ltd
Zhejiang Shanghe Plastic Rubber Material Co., Ltd
Suzhou Tongxie Adhesive Tape Co., Ltd
Naikos(Xiamen) Adhesive Tape Co., Ltd
Enping Sanli Adhesive Co. Ltd
Zhejiang Shanghe Plastic Rubber Material Co,, Ltd
Tianjin Yongmao Adhesive Tape Manufacturing Co., Ltd
Ningbo Great Adhesive Products Co;Ltd
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
India
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
Table of content
1 EVA Foam Tape Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of EVA Foam Tape
1.2 EVA Foam Tape Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global EVA Foam Tape Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 Double Sided EVA Foam tape
1.2.3 Single Sided EVA Foam tape
1.3 EVA Foam Tape Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global EVA Foam Tape Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Buildings & Construction
1.3.3 Automotive
1.3.4 Electronics
1.3.5 Home Appliances
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global EVA Foam Tape Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global EVA Foam Tape Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Global EVA Foam Tape Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global EVA Foam Tape Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America EVA Foam Tape Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe EVA Foam Tape Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 China EVA Foam Tape Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.5 India EVA Foam Tape Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global EVA Foam Tape Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.2 Global EVA Foam Tape Revenue Market Share by Manufac
