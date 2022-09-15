EVA Foam Tape Market Research Report 2022

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Double Sided EVA Foam tape

Single Sided EVA Foam tape

Segment by Application

Buildings & Construction

Automotive

Electronics

Home Appliances

Others

By Company

3M

Nitto

Tesa (Beiersdorf AG)

Avery Dennison (Mactac)

Scapa

Achem (YC Group)

Acrylic Foam Tape Company

Ajit Industries Private Limited (AIPL)

SB Tape Group

Toplinktape International Co., Limited

Louis Adhesive Tapes Co., Ltd

GTG Manufacturing Sdn. Bhd.

Adhesive Specialties

CROWN

Shanghai Toptape Industrial Material Co., Ltd

Shanghai Newera Viscid Products Co., Ltd

Haixiang Adhesive Products Co., Ltd

Zhejiang Shanghe Plastic Rubber Material Co., Ltd

Suzhou Tongxie Adhesive Tape Co., Ltd

Naikos(Xiamen) Adhesive Tape Co., Ltd

Enping Sanli Adhesive Co. Ltd

Zhejiang Shanghe Plastic Rubber Material Co,, Ltd

Tianjin Yongmao Adhesive Tape Manufacturing Co., Ltd

Ningbo Great Adhesive Products Co;Ltd

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

India

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Table of content

1 EVA Foam Tape Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of EVA Foam Tape

1.2 EVA Foam Tape Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global EVA Foam Tape Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028

1.2.2 Double Sided EVA Foam tape

1.2.3 Single Sided EVA Foam tape

1.3 EVA Foam Tape Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global EVA Foam Tape Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 Buildings & Construction

1.3.3 Automotive

1.3.4 Electronics

1.3.5 Home Appliances

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global EVA Foam Tape Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Global EVA Foam Tape Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.3 Global EVA Foam Tape Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global EVA Foam Tape Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.5.2 North America EVA Foam Tape Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.3 Europe EVA Foam Tape Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.4 China EVA Foam Tape Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.5 India EVA Foam Tape Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global EVA Foam Tape Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.2 Global EVA Foam Tape Revenue Market Share by Manufac

