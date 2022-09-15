Architectural Hardware Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Architectural Hardware market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Architectural Hardware market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Doors Hardware
Windows Hardware
Cabinet Hardware
Plumbing Hardware
Others
Segment by Application
Residential
Non-residential
By Company
ASSA ABLOY
Allegion
Spectrum HHI
Masco Corporation
DORMA
Roto Frank
Siegenia-aubi
Gretsch Unitas
MACO
Kin Long
Winkhaus
Sobinco
Lip Hing
3H
GEZE
Ashland Hardware Systems
Hager Company
CompX International
Tyman
Blum
Hettich
GRASS
H?fele
RINOX Engineering
Godrej
Dorset
Kich Architectural Products Pvt. Ltd.
Ozone Overseas Pvt. Ltd.
Sugatsune India
Samsung Irex
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Architectural Hardware Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Doors Hardware
1.2.3 Windows Hardware
1.2.4 Cabinet Hardware
1.2.5 Plumbing Hardware
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Architectural Hardware Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Residential
1.3.3 Non-residential
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Architectural Hardware Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Architectural Hardware Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Architectural Hardware Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Architectural Hardware Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Architectural Hardware Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Architectural Hardware Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Architectural Hardware Industry Trends
2.3.2 Architectural Hardware Market Drivers
2.3.3 Architectural Hardware Market Challenges
2.3.4 Architectural Hardware Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Architectural Hardware Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Architectural Hardware Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Architectural Hardware Revenue
