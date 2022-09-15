3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Fused Deposition Modelling (FDM)

Stereolithography (SLA)

Polyjet Printing

Laser Sintering

Digital Light Processing

Others

Segment by Application

Healthcare Industry

Consumer Industry

Automotive Industry

Education Industry

Architecture Industry

Mold Industry

Aerospace and Defense Industry

Others

By Company

3D Systems

Stratasys

Materialise NV

EOS Gmbh Electro Optical Systems

taulman3D, LLC

Bolson Materials

Argyle Materials

Toner Plastics

Oxford Performance Materials

Arevo Labs

NinjaFlex

Golden Plastics

Formlabs Inc

Adaptive 3D

ProLab Materials

Henkel

Shenzhen Yongchanghe 3D Resin

3PD, Inc

XYZPrinting

Ultimaker

Mcor Technologies

Hunan Farsoon High-tech

Carbon3D

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

